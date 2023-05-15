NBA Finals: schedule, time and where to watch the games of both conferences

This Sunday, with the victory of boston celtics 112-88 over the Philadelphia 76ers, the finals of the Eastern and Western conferences of the NBA were ready.

In the East, the Boston men will face Miami Heat, who come from winning by a consolidated 4-2 over the New York Knicks. In the West, The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Finals schedule: time and where to watch

LeBron James, shoots the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals.

Below is the conference finals schedule. In Colombia, you can follow the NBA on Star+. The night schedules will be published in the coming days.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics (2nd) vs. Miami Heat (8th) May 17

Celtics – Heat May 19

Celtics – Heat May 21

Heat – Celtics May 23

Heat – Celtics May 25

Celtics – Heat (if necessary) May 27

Heat – Celtics (if necessary) May 29

Celtics – Heat (if necessary)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Denver Nuggets (1st) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7th) May 16

Nuggets – Lakers May 18

Nuggets – Lakers May 20

Lakers – Nuggets May 22

Lakers – Nuggets May 24

Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary) May 26

Lakers – Nuggets (if necessary) May 28

Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary)

*With AFP