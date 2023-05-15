NBA Finals: schedule, time and where to watch the games of both conferences

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, in the East. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, in the West.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Sunday, with the victory of boston celtics 112-88 over the Philadelphia 76ers, the finals of the Eastern and Western conferences of the NBA were ready.
In the East, the Boston men will face Miami Heat, who come from winning by a consolidated 4-2 over the New York Knicks. In the West, The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets.
NBA Finals schedule: time and where to watch
Below is the conference finals schedule. In Colombia, you can follow the NBA on Star+. The night schedules will be published in the coming days.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics (2nd) vs. Miami Heat (8th) May 17
Celtics – Heat May 19
Celtics – Heat May 21
Heat – Celtics May 23
Heat – Celtics May 25
Celtics – Heat (if necessary) May 27
Heat – Celtics (if necessary) May 29
Celtics – Heat (if necessary)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Denver Nuggets (1st) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7th) May 16
Nuggets – Lakers May 18
Nuggets – Lakers May 20
Lakers – Nuggets May 22
Lakers – Nuggets May 24
Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary) May 26
Lakers – Nuggets (if necessary) May 28
Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary)
SPORTS
*With AFP
