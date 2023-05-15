Monday, May 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NBA Finals: schedule, time and where to watch the games of both conferences

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in Sports
0
NBA Finals: schedule, time and where to watch the games of both conferences


close

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butter.

Jimmy Butter.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, in the East. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, in the West.

This Sunday, with the victory of boston celtics 112-88 over the Philadelphia 76ers, the finals of the Eastern and Western conferences of the NBA were ready.

See also  De Ligt, the auction is open: Bayern comes into play. And Chelsea are preparing the relaunch

In the East, the Boston men will face Miami Heat, who come from winning by a consolidated 4-2 over the New York Knicks. In the West, The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Finals schedule: time and where to watch

LeBron James, shoots the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals.

Below is the conference finals schedule. In Colombia, you can follow the NBA on Star+. The night schedules will be published in the coming days.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics (2nd) vs. Miami Heat (8th) May 17
Celtics – Heat May 19
Celtics – Heat May 21
Heat – Celtics May 23
Heat – Celtics May 25
Celtics – Heat (if necessary) May 27
Heat – Celtics (if necessary) May 29
Celtics – Heat (if necessary)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Denver Nuggets (1st) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7th) May 16
Nuggets – Lakers May 18
Nuggets – Lakers May 20
Lakers – Nuggets May 22
Lakers – Nuggets May 24
Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary) May 26
Lakers – Nuggets (if necessary) May 28
Nuggets – Lakers (if necessary)

See also  MotoGP | Espargaro: "For anyone third is nothing, but for me it's a dream"

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#NBA #Finals #schedule #time #watch #games #conferences

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
V and Jungkook from BTS, the TAEKOOK, “paralyze” the networks; Tae reveals to be recording his first album

V and Jungkook from BTS, the TAEKOOK, "paralyze" the networks; Tae reveals to be recording his first album

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result