With his wife, Consuelo, and daughter, Sara, cheering from the stands, Facundo Campazzo rounded out a great performance and was key in the return to victory for the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 123-106 in the Ball Arena, for the regular season of the NBA.

In this way, those led by Michael Malone left behind the defeats against Golden State Warriors, 116-107 last Monday, and against Boston Celtic, 105-87 last Sunday.

Denver thus managed to get a win in their first meeting without their star point guard, Jamal murray, who suffered a torn ligament in the last game and will be away from the courts for the remainder of the season.

Although the starter was Monte Morris, the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid added a large number of minutes of action (26m12s) and did not hesitate to take advantage of them. Without going any further, he registered a total of eight points (1/1 in doubles and 2/4 in triples), five assists, two rebounds and +8 in the +/- category (number of points for or against with Campazzo on the court).

After a first half in which he did not even shoot the hoop, the Cordoba of the Argentine Basketball Team exhibited a considerable improvement of his level in the last two quarters, where he made his eight points, including a great triple just as the buzzer was about to sound, and he made four of his five assists.

The great figures of the night for Denver were Michael Porter and Nikola Jokic, who converted 25 points and 10 rebounds and 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are positioned in the fourth place in the table in the Western Conference, with a record of 35 victories and 20 defeats, while those of Miami march in the seventh echelon of the Eastern Conference, with 28 victories and 27 falls.

Campazzo’s next challenge will be this Friday, when he visits the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets.

