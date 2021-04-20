With Facundo Campazzo starting, the Denver Nuggets got a agonizing victory by 139-137 in double overtime against Memphis Grizzlies, at Ball Arena, for the NBA regular season.

The Cordovan base joined this Monday the starting quintet for the fifth time since joining the franchise. However, this was the first time that those led by Michael Malone did not have Jamal Murray or Monte Morris, who suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in one knee and a muscle strain in the right leg, respectively.

In this way, the former Peñarol from Mar del Plata and Real Madrid was in charge of the base of the team and did not miss the opportunity.

With 35 minutes of action on the court, the Argentine recorded three rebounds, two assists and three points, with a very low average effectiveness on his shots (1/7 in triples and 0/1 in doubles).

However, despite the cold statistics, his defensive work was fundamental for the epic comeback in the final quarter. At the beginning of the last chapter, the difference in favor of the Grizzlies was 10 points, while, with only three minutes remaining, the advantage had been extended to 12.

With the strength of the Campazzo brand and the precision of Michael Porter, Nikola Jokicć and Will Barton, who converted 11, five and six points in the fourth quarter, respectively, the Nuggets managed to equalize the score at 116.

Already in the double extra time, the Serbian Jokicć showed why it is the great figure of the squad and scored 13 of Denver’s 23 points, while his roster finished with 47 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.

Thus, those led by Malone were left with the victory and remain in the fourth place from the Western Conference standings, with a record of 37 wins and 20 losses.

For its part, the Memphis Grizzlies is eighth, with a record of 29 wins and 27 falls.

Campazzo’s next challenge will be this Wednesday, when he visits the Portland Trail Blazers from 23 o’clock, which occupies the sixth echelon of the table, with a record of 32-24. It broadcasts ESPN.

DB