With 11 minutes from Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets lost by 122 to 116 against Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets, on a new NBA day.

The Argentine guard spent 11 minutes and 13 seconds on the court. Turned six points (2-5 in triples, did not attempt doubles; nor did he go to the free line). In addition, he provided an assist and committed two personal fouls.

Denver blew an 18-point difference in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The meeting was defined in the last minutes, with the gigantic contribution of the figure of the night.

Durant had 34 points and 13 assists, in addition to taking 9 rebounds. His weak point was the 7 turnovers he had at the Barclays Center.

Kyrie Irving (protocol for Covid-19) absent, was accompanied by Caris LeVert (20 points), while Joe Harris and Bruce Brown made important contributions in the decisive stages of the match.

In Denver, Nikola Jokic (23 points and 11 assists), Jamal Murray (20 points) and Will Barton (22 points) stood out.

The Nuggets started better at the Barclays Center. They reached the end of the first quarter eight points clear. It was then that the Argentine made his appearance.

Campazzo came out to play the second period. In 7m17s, he contributed a triple and a nice assist for the German Isaiah Hartenstein to overturn the ball after the pick & roll.

Three triples by Joe Harris and the contribution of Kevin Durant reversed the game in the third quarter, in which the Cordovan point guard participated in the last 2m19s. The game, favorable to Denver, became a great game: from the 18 point difference at the beginning of the period to 90 to 90 with which they ended at the final 12 minutes.

The former Peñarol and Real Madrid player stayed on the court for the first leg of the fourth quarter. At startup he turned his second triple of the night to equalize the result 93-93. After committing his second personal foul, he left his place to Jamal Murray, with 7m49s left on the clock.

The end of the game was very fought. Will Barton Jr. shone, with three long-distance hits. He joined the usual figures, Jokic and Murray. But on the other side was Durant, who had the collaboration of Bruce Brown.

Jokic led the Nuggets 111 to 109, with three and a half minutes to go. That’s where Brown stomped in Brooklyn. Three straight doubles put the Nets ahead. So Durant reappearedAfter a short break: a double, a triple and a free by the champion with the Golden State Warriors sealed the victory for Brooklyn.

With this fall, the Denver Nuggets has a record of five wins and six losses, outside of the top eight in the Western Conference.

His next game will be in the first minutes of Friday, against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

For its part, the Brooklyn Nets has six wins and six falls and is fifth in the East.