Facundo Campazzo always manages to stand out in each of his appearances in the NBA regular season. He had not had a brilliant night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, but at the end of the game he emerged in all his splendor to provide a key triple and two free games for the Denver Nuggets to beat the Clippers as a visitor by 110 to 104 and climb to third echelon in the Western Conference.

In short, the Argentine’s roster does not lie and shows a not inconsiderable 10 points (2-4 in triples and 4-4 in free) with three rebounds and three assists. He also finished with three losses and three personal fouls.

Campazzo, who completed just over 32 minutes on the court, had had a low-key night on the offensive side. Although he started again as a starter, the Cordovan dedicated himself more to defending and maddening his rivals than to actively participating in the attacks of the team led by Michael Malone.

However, Facu managed to gain prominence at key moments. To the triple that he hit in the first quarter, he added a pair of successful free kicks in the second period that came after taking Paul George off axis, who was annoyed with his intensity and ended up making a technical foul. Those two hits came when the Clippers were up on the scoreboard. It was the last time Tyrone Lue’s men set the tone in the game.

In the hottest moment of the meeting, in the so-called clutch time, Campazzo did not fail. He hit his second triple – out of four attempts – to settle the lawsuit. And later, towards the end, he added another two points from the foul line after a foul by Nicolas Batum. Thus, Facu ended up winning the hugs of all his teammates.

The great figure of the night in Los Angeles – where on Monday the Nuggets will return to present themselves against the Lakers of the recovered LeBron James – was the pivot Nikola Jokic, who contributed 30 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. Yes, another double double for the Serbian giant who always delivers. The robotic Michael Porter Jr accompanied with 25 goals, 7 rebounds and 5 goals, while PJ Dozier excelled with 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Irregular and erratic George was the Clippers’ leading scorer with 20 points. Followed by veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who kept the Los Angeles team in the game until the final seconds and finished with 18 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard, the local’s best value and former teammate of Manu Ginobili at the San Antonio Spurs, had an off night for his conditions and finished with 16 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

With this victory, the Nuggets displaced the Clippers from third place in the West with a record of 43 wins and 21 losses and have five wins in a row. Thus, for now, they avoid the always dangerous Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. However, there are still several games to go in the regular season before the moment of truth in the postseason begins.

