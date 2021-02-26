Facundo Campazzo had a difficult night this Thursday at the Ball Arena, where had the chance to win the match with a triple on the buzzer but his attempt failed and the Denver Nuggets lost to the Washington Wizards 112-110.

The Argentine base played 32 minutes, something atypical for him in the NBA, in which he had a low scoring compared to what he threw: 1-8 from the field and 1-7 on triples, reaching the five points.

At the end of the game, the Nuggets recovered the ball thanks to a good defense, and the counterattack play ended in the hands of the Cordoba, who tried a game winner but this time precision was not on his side.

Nevertheless, Campazzo rounded off a good defensive work, with three rebounds and two blocks, plus two assists.

Just started the second quarter, the Argentine had a quality brushstroke with a sash pass Slovenian Vlatko Čančar, who unloaded in the middle of the paint for German Isaiah Hartenstein, who scored a double fault.

The Wizards’ figure was Bradley Beal with 33 points, escorted by Rui Hachimura, with 20 points. In addition, Russell Westbrook added a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In Michael Malone’s team, point guard Jamal Murray had a great performance with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Michael Porter Jr. stood out with a double-double and 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets was coming off a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, in which the Argentine point guard had contributed six points.

With this loss, Denver went down to eighth position in the Western Conference table with 17 wins and 15 losses.