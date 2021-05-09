Facundo Campazzo had a great performance, with a string of successes from three points, in the defeat that the Denver Nuggets suffered against the Brooklyn Nets by 125 to 119, in the last presentation at home in the NBA regular phase, since they remain four away games.

Campazzo showed his best in the first half of the game and almost at the end of the opening quarter he hit a triple that gave him confidence to send on the field.

Even on the next play, the Cordoba was sent with an excellent penetration that forced Jeffrey Lynn “Jeff” Green to knock him down to prevent him from reaching the rim.

Facundo Campazzo equaled his individual maximum in points. Photo: Reuter

At the start of the second quarter, Campazzo came out safe in assists as well as in his offensive power. He forced Joe Harris to commit a foul when he went straight to the definition zone and the Argentine did not miss from free throws.

Averaging the second quarter, Campazzo hit another bombshell from three points to confirm the high level of the night after a luxury from Michael Portner Junior.

Denver, which used 19 different quintets this season, failed to maintain the lead in the second half even though the first half of the game was 21 points ahead of the Nets.

It was like this that the visitors of the hand of Kevin Durant (33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists) and Kyrie Erving (31 points) managed to reverse the history to rise with the victory.

Beyond this second consecutive defeat of the Nuggets, on Friday they lost to the Utah Jazz by 127-120, the Argentine point guard rounded out a great performance, adding 34m19 on the court, equaling his individual maximum points (19, with 3-6 in triples , 1-3 in doubles and 8-8 in singles). Five assists and three steals complete the record.

During the early hours of this Sunday, Gabriel Deck from Santiago also appeared, who could do little to avoid the defeat of Oklahoma -136-97- against the Warriors of the stellar Stephen Curry, who added 49 points (11-21 in triples, 3-5 in doubles and 10-10 in free) in 29m20.

Deck -who will play again today at 23 against Sacramento-, was on the court 20m03, adding 4 points (2-2 in doubles), 3 rebounds, an assist, 3 recoveries and a loss.

GRB