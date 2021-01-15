With just three points from Facundo Campazzo, the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 114-104 and returned to triumph in the NBA.

The Argentine played 12 minutes and 2 seconds, in which he scored a triple on the cicada of the third quarter. It was the only success in his three attempts, all from long distance.

In addition, he gave an assist, lost the ball once and committed four personal fouls, three of them almost consecutive in the last period.

Nikola Jokic was once again the great figure of Denver, with 23 points and a new triple-double in his career.

Nikola Jokic again scored a triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Golden State Warriors. AP Photo

Stephen Curry was the top scorer of the night, with 35 points (14-23 from the field, 5-11 from 3-pointers; 2-2 from free), in addition to 11 rebounds. It was not enough for the Warriors to recover in a game that the Nuggets dominated almost from the beginning.

Right from the start, Denver showed a scoring spread. JaMychal Green (8 points) and Paul Millsap (8) led the team in the first period. On the other hand, Golden State already exhibited a high dependence on Curry, with 12 points.

Campazzo entered to play the last 47 seconds, in which he showed his defensive intensity to double the mark of the star of the rival team and collaborate for the control error of the Warriors.

The Argentine remained in play in the following period. The Nuggets even got a maximum advantage of 17 points. However, the Cordovan base did not show his usual activity. He barely gave Monte Morris an assist, who capped the play with a triple.

After committing a loss and a personal foul, coach Mike Malone replaced him with PJ Dozier, with just over 6 minutes left in the second half.

His departure coincided with a 12-0 run by Golden State, which got within 6 points of Denver. A good appearance by Will Barton (two triples and a free) gave the Nuggets air to reach halftime 65-54.

Stephen Curry scored 35 points, but the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. AP Photo

We had to wait until the last moments of the third quarter for Campazzo to get it right for the first (and only) time to the hoop.

He had returned to the court in place of Murray, with 3 minutes and 20 seconds left. He easily adapted to the defensive work of his team. The award was a pass from Jokic to convert, with 1.6 seconds left, an open triple and put Denver 90-76.

The entire squad celebrated the shot. But the Cordovan did not find the clean and jerk that he lacked all night. He was still in action at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He committed three personal fouls almost in a row, Golden State moved closer on the scoreboard and, again, the point guard gave up Dozier.

Despite the hints, Denver never let the Warriors make the comeback. In the tightest moments he showed his best collective performance. In addition, Jokic rounded off a new triple-double: 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

He was accompanied by Murray and Barton (17 points each) and Green (15 units).

With this result, the Nuggets reached their sixth victory of the season, in which they have the same number of losses. They march seventh in the West. His next game will be on Sunday, against the Utah Jazz, one of the strongest teams in the conference.