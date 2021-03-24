Denver Nuggets, with the participation of Facundo Campazzo, surpassed the Orlando Magic tonight, by 110-99, at the Anway Center in Orlando in a meeting corresponding to the regular phase of the NBA basketball, in the United States.

On his 30th birthday, the Cordovan point guard showed an acceptable performance. The former player of Real Madrid and Peñarol de Mar del Plata got 2 points (1-2 in doubles, 0-3 in triples), captured 3 rebounds, delivered 6 assists and he recovered 2 balls, in the 22 minutes that he remained in the playing field.

In the set directed by Michael Malone the figure turned out, as is common, Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic, who concluded with a balance of 28 points (9-13 in doubles, 2-4 in triples, 4-4 in free), 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 36m., according to the official website of the competition.

For his part, Canadian point guard Jamal Murray contributed 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

With this victory, the Denver Nuggets remains in fifth position in the Western Conference, with a 26-17 record.

On the Florida Peninsula team, which is second to last in the East with a 14-29 mark, the forward was shown Al Farouq Aminu, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 goal passes.

Nuggets will continue the tour of the East facing the Toronto Raptors this Wednesday, in the city of Tampa, starting at 8:30 p.m. in Argentina.