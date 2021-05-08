Facundo Campazzo had a great display in the loss to the Utah Jazz by 127-120, although the efforts of the Denver Nuggets were not enough to stop a fiery Bojan Bogdanovic, who lived a dream night in the NBA and set a personal record with 48 points (8-8 in free throws, 8-12 in doubles and 8-11 in triples).

For his part, the base of the Argentine basketball team closed his roster with five points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33m 18s of action on the court, plus two personal fouls and two losses.

The former Peñarol from Mar del Plata and Real Madrid, who returned to the starting five, rounded off a great game and, as usual, was solid in defensive tasks. As for the attacks, he made a assists show Well used by Michael Porter Jr., JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers and Nikola Jokic.

However, the 30-year-old from Cordoba was very inaccurate on shots at the hoop. Without going any further, he made only two of the ten field goals he made (1-3 in doubles and 1-7 in triples). In addition, in the last two quarters of the night he failed to add points to his statistics.

Meanwhile, the great figure in Denver was the Serbian Jokic, who at this point is already competing for the MVP of the season. This Friday, he contributed 24 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor.

After the loss to the leaders of the Western Conference, the franchise led by Michael Malone remains in fourth place in the standings, with a record of 44 wins and 23 losses, and with qualification for the league playoffs. competitive basketball court in the world insured.

For its part, Utah continues at the top, with 49 wins and 18 falls (the best in both respects).

The next challenge for Campazzo will be this Saturday, when he receives at the Ball Arena from 23:00 the Brooklyn Nets, who is third in the Western Conference and who will seek to cut a negative streak of four consecutive losses.