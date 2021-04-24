With Facundo Campazzo in the starting five, the Denver Nuggets lost 119-97 the third and final meeting of the NBA regular season to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In the previous match, expectations were placed on the new cross between Stephen Curry and the Cordovan point guard, who starred in a spicy personal duel in the defeat of those led by Michael Malone by 116-107, on April 12. The tension was such that, after scoring a triple against the Argentine’s brand, he yelled into the air “he can’t mark me”, notably annoyed by the rival defense.

However, after the final buzzer, both greeted each other. Later, the Campazzo communication team said: “Beyond the chicane, after a defense that ended in a foul, Facundo apologized to Steph and he responded something like: ‘Nothing happens, you play hard, I also. That’s what it’s all about. ‘

The Warriors star did not start on fire, to the point of ending the first half of the game with seven points, the same as Campazzo.

However, in the third and fourth quarters, he showed why he is the all-time leading scorer in the franchise and carried the team on his shoulder, closing his personal record with 32 points (4/9 in triples, 7/9 in doubles and 6/6 in free), three assists and eight rebounds in 34 minutes of action.

For his part, the former Peñarol from Mar del Plata and Real Madrid was not very precise in his field goals and added on his roster seven points (1/7 in triples, 0/1 in doubles and 4/4 in free), four assists and a rebound in 32 minutes on the court.

Golden State was left with its second victory in the three-game series against Denver in the 2020-21 season of the most competitive basketball league in the world. The Nuggets’ only win was 114-104 on January 12, when the Argentine added three points and an assist in 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, Malone’s men continue in fourth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 38 wins and 21 losses. In ninth place are the Warriors, with 30 falls and the same number of wins.

Denver will have the opportunity to recover this Saturday from 11pm, when it receives the Houston Rockets at the Ball Arena, who will have a rematch after the loss of 128-99 on April 16.