The great moment that the Philadelphia 76ers, is linked to the excellent shape in which it is Joel Embid, who is having the best season of his NBA career.

Embiid, again exceeded the barrier of 30 points scored, when the Sixers beat the chicago bulls 119-108, with Embiid scoring 40 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

In the same way, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Embiid reached 20 consecutive games scoring 25 or more points, being the second player with such a streak in the history of the Philadelphia team.

However, Joel Embiid still has a long way to go to surpass Iverson’s historic mark, since the historic Sixers player had a streak of 27 games in a row scoring above 25 units, doing so in the 2000/2001 season, when was appointed MVP.

Something similar could happen with the Cameroonian center, since he currently leads the NBA in points per game, with 29.3, in addition to 10.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 blocks, and one steal per game.

Embiid is one of the main candidates to win the award for Most valuable Player, With Nikola Jockic, the big man of the Denver Nuggets, having the Sixers in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 32 wins and 21 losses.