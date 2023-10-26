Former NBA star Dwight Howard is accused by a Georgia man of sexually assaulting him. Stephen Harper filed a state civil lawsuit against Howard in July, accusing the star basketball star of assault, battery, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In a response filed this week by his attorney, Howard described the 2021 encounter at his home in suburban Atlanta as consensual and asked that the case be dismissed.

Harper, for his part, claims to have met Howard via a contact on Instagram and that they exchanged explicit text messages with the basketball player before arranging a meeting at Howard’s house on July 19, 2021. According to Harper, shortly before the date Howard texted him to ask if another man or another woman might join their meeting, getting a refusal. Once at Howard’s house, again according to Harper’s story, a man dressed as a woman appeared on the scene and identified himself only as “Kitty”. “I tried to resist the two men, but Howard and Kitty forced me to participate in sexual activities.”

“Mr Harper was trapped in the defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent physical harm if he resisted the defendant’s sexual advances,” the lawsuit reads. Afterward, “Mr. Harper felt extremely violated and humiliated and was in complete shock.” Howard denied the allegations, alleging that all three men agreed to “engage in consensual sexual activity.”

Howard was an eight-time All Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and one of the NBA’s most valuable players during his 18-year professional career. He has career averages of 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, and has led the league in rebounding five times.