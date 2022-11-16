The boston celtics they go into the afternoon State Farm Arenahouse of the atlanta hawksin a duel between contenders from the NBA Eastern Conference, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Today, the Celtics are the best team in the league, with a record of 11 wins and only 3 losses, in addition to having a 7-game winning streak, losing for the last time on November 2.

Jason Tatumleader of the Celtics, is averaging his best in points with 31.9 per game, in addition to 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, while Jaylen Brown He has averages of 25.4 points, also a career high, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

According to StatMuse.com, Tatum and Brown rank among the top offensive pairings in the league in terms of combined point average, averaging 57.6 per night.

On the other hand, the Hawks, although they do not have a streak of 7 wins in a row like the Celtics, they are one of the teams that are playing the best every time as the games go by, led by Trae Young and Dejounte Murrayin their first year together.

Trae Young, star point guard for the Atlanta Hawks Photo: AFP

Young is the top offensive figure for Atlanta, averaging 26.9 points, 9.3 assists, with Murray trailing behind averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and looking efficient as usual on defense, with 2.1 steals per night.

The Hawks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 9 wins and 5 losses, and nothing would motivate them more than a win over the leaders Celtics, in addition to ending their winning streak.