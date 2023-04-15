NBA: drastic sanction receives quintet for ‘letting themselves win’

The nba imposed this Friday a fine of 750,000 dollars to the dallas mavericks for “conduct detrimental to the league” in the game with Chicago Bulls in which they reserved their best players to not win, be eliminated from the ‘play-in’ and thus opt for a higher position in the draft.

“The Mavericks violated the league’s player rest policy and demonstrated through their actions and public statements the organization’s desire to forfeit the game to improve their chances of retaining their first-round pick in the 2023 draft.” the NBA said in a statement.

“The league did not find that the players who participated in the game did not play to win,” he added. With only two games on their calendar and with few options to reach the “play-in”, the Mavericks did not count on April 7 against the Bulls with key players from their squad such as Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood.

and Doncic?

Besides, luka doncic, their great star, only played in the first quarter and in the first seconds of the second period. The Texan franchise ended up losing 112-115 to the Bulls and was thus automatically eliminated from the title playoffs, allowing it to aspire to a higher pick in the draft.

However, the NBA announced shortly after that it had opened an investigation to analyze the attitude of the team led in the dispatches by the owner. Mark Cuban and on the benches by the coach Jason Kidd.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and chief basketball operations officer, said in announcing the Dallas fine that the Mavericks’ decision “undermined the integrity” of the league. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league,” he added.

EFE