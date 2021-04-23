Terrence Clarke, a 19-year-old escort from the University of Kentucky, has died in a car accident in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa explained to ESPN that Clarke was the only occupant in a vehicle that he ran a red light “at a very high speed” at approximately 2:10 p.m. local time. “The incident was recorded on by a surveillance camera. It collided with another vehicle preparing to turn left, then collided with a street light pole and finally a wall “Matassa explained. “He was taken to Northridge Hospital, where he was declared dead as a result of the collision.” The sergeant also explained that the driver of the other vehicle, who was in a van, was not injured. Another aspect that Matassa has pointed out is that Clarke was not wearing the seat belt correctly.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken tonight,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said., it’s a statement. “A young man we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all his hopes and dreams ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a wonderful kid, someone who caught you with his personality, smile and joy. People liked to be with him, and hearing that we have lost it is difficult for everyone to assimilate right now. Terrence’s teammates loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for whatever they need. I’m on my way to Los Angeles to be with her mother and brother to help out where I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I ask everyone to take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. Rest in peace”.

Clarke announced last month that he was running for this year’s NBA draft and had signed with Klutch Sports, LeBron James’ agency. “We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke,” Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said in a statement. “Terrence was an amazing and hardworking young man. He was excited for what awaited him and ready to fulfill his dreams. Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time.” Last season, Clarke played in the first seven games for the Kentucky Wildcats, but an ankle injury kept him out until the last game of the season. against Mississippi State. He finished the year averaging 9.6 points. The escort currently ranked 72nd in the most recent version of ESPN’s mock draft and aspired to be a second-round pick.

Clarke, who grew up in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, he was the best promise to come out of town in years, a player who had the consensus of the specialists a year ago, after finishing his career in high school. Clarke’s engagement to Kentucky in the fall of 2019 was big news in the city and, as a result, put him in touch with members of the Celtics. After tonight on the Phoenix Suns, the star of the Celtics, Kemba Walker said he knew Clarke, who had worked with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the past, and couldn’t really process the news. “I did, yeah,” Walker said, when asked if he knew Clarke. “Very, very, very tough. Very bad news. He’s a very, very good boy. Always smiling, always energetic. And he was about to seize his opportunity. My condolences to his family. This is a difficult time. This is really news. hard to hear. I don’t even know what to say. “