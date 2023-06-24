Basketball history is littered with iconic moments and legendary names that have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Much of that history is written on one momentous night: the NBA Draft. The most outstanding young people for their abilities have their opportunity in this category, find out what it has been the highest in history.

What is the NBA draft?

According to the official website of the ‘National Basketball Association’ (NBA), it is the player selection process by the franchises that seeks to reduce the level differences between the teams, taking into account the classification of the previous year in the order of selection.

The lowest ranked teams have more chances to pick first. In total, the 30 franchises choose 60 players under 23 yearscoming from American universities or international leagues.

In this privileged position, great stars have been chosen as LeBron James, Magic Johnson or Tim Duncanbut there have also been cases of resounding failures, such as Michael Olowokandi, Kwame Brown or Greg Oden.

How does it work?

The system of Draft of the NBA is based on the worst teams from the previous season are more likely to pick firstavoiding losing on purpose to increase the chances of getting a high pick or ‘tanking’.

In the Draft Lottery, 14 teams compete for the top picks through a drawing, assigning odds based on past performance.

This guarantees that the three worst teams have at least one 14% chance to get first pick and limits the drop of the worst team to the fifth pick.

What is Pick #1?

This title means be the first in the player selection process held by the NBA each year.

Being chosen as the #1 Pick in the NBA Draft brings great media attention and expectations from both the fans and the team that drafts the player.

Players selected in this position are often considered to be the basketball’s greatest promises and are expected to lead their teams into the future.

The last Pick #1 that left the NBA Draft was Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs chose him because of his skills and his two meters and 30 centimeters tall with a weight of 100 kilos.

Who was the highest Pick #1 in basketball history?

According to the ‘Sporting News’ portal, the player selected in the highest Pick #1 in NBA history was Yao Ming. With a height of two meters with 29 centimeterswas chosen as the first pick in the NBA Draft at the time.

Ming is a former Chinese basketball player who played eight seasons in the NBA, all of them with the Houston Rockets, a professional United States basketball team based in Houston, Texas.

However, the tallest player in NBA history overall is Gheorghe Mureșan, with two meters and 31 centimeters tall.

Video: The enormous legacy that Kobe Bryant left to basketball and the NBA

