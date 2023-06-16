National Basketball Association (NBA)is a professional basketball league, which stands out for having the best players from around the world. It was created in the United States on June 6, 1946, with the objective of competing internationally and exalting the sport of basketball.

Likewise, the Draft is a system for the entry of new players to the successful league, who apply for the great event that This year it will be held on June 22 and 23 at the Barclay Center, a sports hall located in New York, United States.

The talents were selected during the Draft lottery, which was held last May 16 and 17 through a raffle that defines the first 14 NBA selections.

“In the lottery, the order of the first 14 is specified, according to the teams that did not qualify for the NBA playoffs. The number 1 went to the San Antonio Spurs, who finished the campaign in the last position of the Conference West (22-60). The 16 remaining places in the first round are decided from the worst to the best record of the teams that have qualified for the postseason,” said the sports newspaper. Ace.

It should be noted that the lottery works by percentages, For this reason, when the team has the worst record, the more possibilities it has to choose in a high position.

Players 2023:

-San Antonio Spurs.

-Charlotte Hornets.

-Portland Trail Blazers.

-Houston Rockets.

-Detroit Pistons.

-Orlando Magic.

-Indiana Pacers.

-Washington Wizards.

– Utah Jazz.

-Dallas Mavericks.

-Orlando Magic.

-Oklahoma City Thunder…

-Toronto Raptors.

-New Orleans Pelicans.

-Atlanta.

-Utah (from Minnesota).

-Los Angeles Lakers.

-Miami.

-Golden State.

-Houston (from LA Clippers).

-Brooklyn (from Phoenix).

-Brooklyn.

-Portland (from New York).

-Sacrament.

-Memphis.

-Indiana (from Cleveland).

-Charlotte (from Denver).

-Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn).

-Indiana (from Boston).

-Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston).

According to sports media, The NBA sanctioned the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, who will not be able to choose in positions 57 and 58.

