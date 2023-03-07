The boston celticsa team that until a few days ago had been in first place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA for weeks, today they are second behind the Milwaukee Bucksbeing in a slight rut, falling for the third game in a row, this time against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland took advantage of its local status to win its second game in a row, defeating the Celtics in overtime, after Grant Williams for Boston, had 2 free throws that could have been the win, as there were only 0.8 seconds left on the clock, however he missed both, and the game went into overtime.

Donovan Mitchell he was the top scorer of the game with 40 points, in addition to registering a double-double, adding 11 rebounds, followed by Darius Garlandwho added a double-double for his part of 17 points and 12 assists.

Rebounds and more rebounds

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Celtics 58 to 52, with the best rebounder of the game having been Cleveland’s second-year center, Evan Mobleywho had the third double-double for his team with 25 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks.

For Boston, it was a painful loss, even more so being so close to victory and letting go of the opportunity, while Jaylen Brown had a huge game of 32 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, just short of the triple-double.

In the absence of the Celtics franchise player, Jason Tatumwho did not see action due to a knee problem, Malcom Brogdon and Grant Williams stood out from the substitute bench, with 24 and 12 points respectively.