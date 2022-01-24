The Dallas Mavericks have returned to the path of victory, after beating 91-104 the memphis grizzlies, in direct duel of the Western Conference of the NBA, in which Luka Doncić stole the shine from Ja Morant.

The talented ‘Mavs’ player finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and a block in 38 minutes of play.

Kristaps Porzingis he was the second best for Dallas, contributing 15 points, 8 rebounds, and an impressive 6 blocks.

Dallas is in fifth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 27 wins and 20 losses, with which they would qualify directly for the playoffs.

Morant did not disappoint

No one can blame the top figure of the Grizzlies, since Ja Morant, went up to 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, insufficient to lead his team to victory.

Despite losing, Memphis will go to sleep still in third place in the Western Conference, with 32 wins and 17 losses.

The Grizzlies missed their 2 starters Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson, who are still in the health and safety protocols for COVID-19.