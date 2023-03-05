The bad news continues for the Memphis Grizzliessince according to the official statement of the NBA issued this Saturday on social networks, Dillon Brooks He has been suspended for a game without pay for reaching 16 technical fouls so far this season.

“ Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 season“, as announced today joe dumarsExecutive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations.

According to league regulations, “uA player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game after receiving their 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will automatically be suspended without pay for one additional game.”, reads the regulation.

Brooks’ loss will be for tomorrow’s game Sunday against Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, where he will serve his suspension, being just one of 3 players the Grizzlies will be without.

In addition to Dillon Brooks, Memphis will also not count for tomorrow against the Clippers with Ja Morant, who was suspended 2 games for having posted a video on his Instagram account while carrying a weapon in a nightclub, a situation that is already being investigated by both the team like for the NBA.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies just received some devastating news, after Brandon Clarke suffered a Achilles tendon tear on his left leg, so he will miss the rest of the season.