With Saddiq Bey scoring 31 units, and Cade Cunningham contributing another 19 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists (triple-double), the Detroit Pistons came from behind to beat the NBA 115-105 on Sunday Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland led 15-0 early in the game, but Detroit trailed just 55-49 at halftime and took the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter.

After not scoring any points in the first half of the game, Cunningham finished with a triple-double, the second of his young and promising career.

Frank Jackson had 19 points and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a 4-game losing streak.

Garland shone in defeat

The base of the ‘Cavs’ darius garland, registered 24 points , while the rookie center Evan Mobley he added 18 for the Cleveland team, who suffered just their second loss in their last 10 games.

The loss leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 30 wins and 20 losses.

For its part, the victory is only a positive emotional blow for the Pistons, who have won 12 games, for 37 losses, being penultimate in the East.