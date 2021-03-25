Facundo Campazzo celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday with the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Orlando Magic 110-99. However, the Argentine base could not continue on the path of victory and suffered a very hard defeat against Toronto Raptors by 135-111, in a game corresponding to the tour of the East in the NBA.

Toronto entered the showdown with the aim of breaking an extensive losing streak of nine consecutive victories. Taking advantage of a myriad of defensive mistakes made by the American franchise led by Michael Malone, the locals achieved the long-awaited victory at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (they did not play in Canada due to sanitary restrictions).

Denver was messy from the start. Without going any further, he was already 13 points behind on the scoreboard (8-21) when they averaged the five minutes. Four minutes from the end of the first quarter, the Cordoba entered from the bench and, although he tried to lead the team, he ended up joining the collective malfunction.

After 10m27s on the court, the coach decided to replace Campazzo, who so far had accumulated two assists, one rebound and 100 percent ineffectiveness in the four field goals made.

The Argentine’s return came two minutes from the end of the third quarter, when his team lost 79-98. Although the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid managed to convert two consecutive triples, little served to turn the scoreboard, which ended 135-111, thus becoming the worst maximum of points received in the season (in second place were the 130 that Washington scored).

In this way, Denver was in fifth position in the Western Conference with a record of 26 wins and 18 losses. On the other hand, the Raptors ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 18 wins and 26 knockdowns.

For his part, Campazzo played 18 minutes and added six points (2/6 in field goals), a rebound and two assists.

The Nuggets will have the opportunity to lift their heads this Friday, when they host the New Orleans Pelicans, who are ranked 11th in the Western Conference, at the Ball Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.