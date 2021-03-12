NBA



Defeats for Kleber and Theis



new York The German national basketball players Maximilian Kleber and Daniel Theis have lost in the North American professional league NBA. What that means for the chances of the playoffs.

Kleber had to accept a setback for his play-off hopes with the Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder with 108: 116, while Theis and the Boston Celtics lost at the Brooklyn Nets with 109: 121.

With his 14 points Kleber could not prevent the setback for the Mavericks in the race for the six direct places for the championship round in the west. However, the Portland Trail Blazers are still clearly in sight for the eight-placed Texans after the start of the second half of the preliminary round.

Theis and the Celtics are meanwhile in the east, despite their fourth place, with their competitors getting closer and closer to their necks. Theis, who with 17 points posted the second-best yield at the record champions behind Jayson Tatum (31 points), was clearly overshadowed by Nets star Kyrie Irving with his colleagues. The 28-year-old turned it up again against his ex-team and scored 40 points alone. Brooklyn exceeded the 120-point mark for the 23rd time this season and consolidated its place in the top group.

