After the defeat against the chicago bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers have returned to the path of victory in the NBA, by winning 87-94 at Oklahoma City Thunder, with darius garland displaying his talent.

The base of the ‘Cavs’ added a new double-double to his account, with 23 points, 11 assists, followed by the rookie pivot Evan Mobley, who added 15 points, 17 rebounds and a block.

Mobley, 20, is one of the strongest contenders for the award for Rookie of the Year, averaging 15 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

The victory allows Cleveland to remain one more day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 28 wins and 19 losses.

Fifth in a row for the Thunder

As for Oklahoma, things are not good at all, since they added their fifth consecutive loss, placing them in the penultimate position of the Western Conference, with a record of 14 wins and 32 losses.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as in most of the season, he was once again the Thunder’s best player, finishing with 29 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

the australian rookie Josh Giddy, one of the most consistent first-year players, finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.