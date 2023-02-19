In one of the most anticipated events of this Saturday evening, Damian Lillard made history, becoming the first player in the history of the Portland Trail Blazers in winning the Triple Contest of the NBA.

The first round took her Tyrese Haliburton for the Indiana Pacers, totaling 31 baskets, tying the record for the most in history in the opening round, looking like the clear favorite.

Lillard finished with 26 3-pointers making second behind Haliburton, and the Pacers’ Buddy Hield in third with 23, shutting out Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Consistency

Already in the final round, Lillard showed consistency, repeating with 26 baskets, surpassing the 25 of Buddy Hield, who also reached the final, remaining with 25, and Haliburton finishing in third place.

The Trail Blazers guard won the event wearing the uniform of the Weber University State, for which he played in his student days, and which is in Ogden, in the State of Utah, where the Star Weekendalthough in the city of Salt Lake City.

Tomorrow, Sunday, activities will close with the All-Star Game, in which Team LeBron will face off against Team Giannis, a match to be held at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.