San Francisco With a career record, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their third win of the season in the NBA. Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers also set another exclamation point

National basketball player Dennis Schröder has celebrated another victory in the North American professional league NBA with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. The 27-year-old newcomer contributed eleven points and five assists to the Lakers’ 108:94 win at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers’ outstanding player was once again superstar LeBron James, who scored 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. For the champions it was the fifth win in the seventh game of the season.



Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics also clinched a victory. At the Detroit Pistons, the Massachusetts team made it 122: 120 perfect in the final seconds. Center Theis was again in the starting line-up of the record champions and scored 15 points and four rebounds. However, there was a defeat for Maximilian Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks. The Texans lost 108: 118 at the Chicago Bulls, Kleber had 16 points and five rebounds.

Superstar Stephen Curry provided the sporting highlight of the day. The Golden State Warriors guard, who only played five games due to an injury last season, scored 62 points in the 137: 122 against the Portland Trail Blazers. For the 32-year-old, who has led the Warriors to three championships so far, it was the best points result of his career.

“I love it. I love everything this game has to offer, ”enthused the basketball superstar after his memorable evening in San Francisco.

The personal best of 62 points, eight threes and the 80th converted free throw in a row were the brands that caused astonishment. “I never set myself that as a goal, I’m just excited to play at the highest level in this atmosphere,” said Curry after his gala.

Curry is one of the best long-range shooters in NBA history. The 32-year-old from Akron / Ohio last proved that in training. In a video that received much attention worldwide, he converted 105 threesomes within five minutes, with no failed attempt! Curry leads many three-way stats in the NBA, with Portland turning eight throws beyond the 7.24-meter mark in one game for the 49th time in his career.

Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner did not appear in the 123:12 victory of the Washington Wizards at the Brooklyn Nets. Isaiah Hartenstein fared the same at the 124: 109 Denver Nuggets at the Minnesota Timberwolves

