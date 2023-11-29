The first edition of the NBA Cup closed the group stage with an exciting day in which 16 teams had a chance to qualify, after the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers had already qualified for the quarterfinals. After a lot of looking at the simultaneous scores and using the calculator to update the decisive point differences in the event of a tie, the eight classified teams and the crosses between them are now known. They are the following:

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics

Western Conference:

Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans

The quarterfinals are played in a single match on December 4 and 5. There will be two games on each of those two days, but which ones and at what times have not yet been defined. There were three groups of five teams in the Eastern Conference and another three in the West. The first three and the best second from each conference were classified. Milwaukee and Los Angeles have been the best first in the East and West, respectively, so they face at home against the best second in the group. The Pacers and Kings also play their quarterfinal games at home because they have a better record in the group stage than their rivals.

Semifinals and final

The quarterfinal winners will meet in the semifinals at the spectacular La Esfera venue in Las Vegas on December 7. A semi-final will pit the two quarter-final winners from the East and another against the two from the West. Once the Denver Nuggets are eliminated, the favorites are the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, and their hypothetical meeting would be experienced as an early final. In single-game confrontations, however, anything can happen.

The final will also be held in Las Vegas on December 9. It will be the only game of all those played in the cup tournament that does not simultaneously serve as a regular season NBA matchup. The organization has done a lot of work to balance the calendar without overloading it, since each of the 30 teams already plays 82 games in less than six months (between October 24 and April 14), before the playoffs begin. for the title.

The prizes and the cup

The champions will inaugurate the record of a new NBA title. The new tournament has for the moment increased attention on a competition that aroused little interest until its second half, when the positions were being defined with a view to the playoffs for the title. This year, the excitement with which the decisive day of the group stage was experienced shows that the NBA Cup has potential. The moment of truth will come with that kind of final four from Las Vegas.

In addition to the title, the players on the champion team will receive a prize of $500,000 each. The runners-up will receive $200,000 each, while those from the two losing semifinalist teams will receive $100,000 and those eliminated in the quarterfinals will receive $50,000.

