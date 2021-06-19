Two games valid for the NBA playoffs played in the night. A feat of the Los Angeles Clippers who eliminated the Utah Jazz thanks to a 131-119 comeback success in game 6, winning the first Conference final in their history. Down by 25 points in the second quarter, the Californian franchise, which had to give up Kawhi Leonard, relaunched thanks to Paul George and Reggie Jackson, but the turning point was Terance Mann, who scores 39 points in 36 minutes. The Clippers rise again, signing a 41-22 run in the third quarter and a 40-25 in the last, thus bending the Utah forced to return home.

It goes instead to Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks after the 99-104 success of the Sixers away. The team of the Italian Danilo Gallinari tried to take off and put the 76ers on the ropes even reaching +12 in the first quarter and then again in the second. But Philadelphia never gave up, always remaining attached to the match thanks to 22 points from Joel Embiid and 24 from Seth Curry and Tobias Harris.

Their performances changed the face of the match, allowing the 76ers to pack a splendid comeback, win the match and thus conquer the ‘beauty’. Trae Young’s 34 points were not enough for Atlanta while Danilo Gallinari scored 16 points in 23 ‘of the game. For the Hawks the road is now uphill. The decisive match will in fact have to play away.