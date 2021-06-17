NBA



Clippers and Hawks ahead of the Conference Finals



Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Photo: AP / Curtis Compton





Cologne The Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks are in the North American professional basketball league NBA before moving into the Conference Finals. Both are just missing one win. The Hawks made an impressive comeback in their game against Philadelphia.

The team from California won game five in the west at the Utah Jazz with 119: 111 and is now in the best-of-seven series just like the Atlanta Hawks in the east with 3: 2 lead. Atlanta prevailed 109-106 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Outstanding player in the Clippers, who had to play without their injured star Kawhi Leonard, was Paul George. The American scored a total of 37 points. For Los Angeles it was the third win in a row after two previous defeats.

The Hawks managed to catch up in an impressive manner. The guests from Atlanta were 22 points behind at halftime, but turned the game around thanks to a strong final quarter (40:19). Hawks player Trae Young scored 13 points in the last five minutes.

