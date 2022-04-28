It didn’t take long CJ McCollum to consider the New Orleans Pelicans as his new home, since in an interview with journalist Marc J Spears from Andscape, he revealed that he wants to retire with the Louisiana franchise.

“I do not go anywhere. I’m here. Where am I going? Leave for what? I want to retire here. I am 30 years old and I have a 13 week old son. I’m married. When you have something good, you hold on to it. This is something fun for both sides. Let’s grow I’m still learning the city. I’m going to look for a houseMcCollum commented.

The guard with 9 seasons in the NBA, spent his first 8 years with the Portland Trail Blazerswhere he formed a luxury couple with Damian LillardUntil this year, when he was traded to the Pelicans.

fits perfectly

The arrival of CJ McCollum helped the Pelicans to win the 2 games they needed in the play in to get the eighth and last place to access the playoffs, and they are currently about to play the sixth game against the phoenix sunstop seeds in the West, who have given battle every game.

“I can’t say anything about that. We haven’t talked yet (Pelicans contract extension). I haven’t talked to senior management. But I told my wife before I left Portland that ‘Wherever I go, I want to finish my degree. New Orleans is on the list of places where I would like to finish my career.’ I told that to my agent. I’m not one to spin around. I didn’t go through free agency. I’ve been in the league nine years. Have you ever seen me be a free agent?McCollum added.

In his 9 years as a professional, the veteran, who was chosen in the 10th position in the 2013 Draft, has career averages of 19 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, with a 45.3 percent efficiency in field goals, 39.6 in triples, and 82 in free throws.