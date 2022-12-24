Los Angeles visits the Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Davis still absent, the yellow-purples clearly underdogs according to bookmakers

How best to end Christmas day? With NBA Christmas Day, of course. It starts at 6 pm with the match between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the generational clash not to be missed: LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers visit Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, with tap-off at 8.30 pm Italian time.

The numbers — The Lakers can’t get out of the tunnel. And they will have to do without Anthony Davis for a long time, out indefinitely due to a right foot problem. Los Angeles has lost its last three games: 130-104 against Phoenix, 130-124 against Sacramento and 134-130 against Charlotte. The defensive phase doesn’t work: only four teams in the entire NBA suffer more points than the Lakers (117.3). Dallas is instead the sixth best defense in the league with 109.5 points conceded per game. The situation is reversed considering the offensive phase: 115.7 points per game for the Lakers (sixth best attack) and 111 for the Mavericks (the 23rd). See also Italy, what a blow in their European debut: France wins 5-1

Prediction: Over 226.5 points — Everything suggests that there could be many points in the challenge between the eighth strength of the Western Conference (Dallas, with a 17-16 record) and the 13th (13-19 for the Lakers). Also considering the Christmas atmosphere, there could be better entertainment and attacks than defenses: the odds for the Over 226.5 points per game, between both teams, are 1.98 for 888Sport and Novibet, 1.95 for Sisal.

Lebron and Doncic: the odds — Eyes clearly focused on the challenge between LeBron James and Luka Doncic, two of the best players this NBA season. The Slovenian is the second best scorer with an average of 32.8 points per game, behind Joel Embiid: the former Real Madrid player just scored 50 points against the Houston Rockets. Will he get close to 40 against the Lakers? The fee for Over 38.5 is 4.25. While LeBron scores an average of 27.4 points per game and has produced at least 30 points in the last six games played: the odds for the Over 29.5 are 1.80. See also Najla Aqdeir between the athletics track and ... two wheels: "Me and my Ducati Monster"

Quotes — Dallas comes from two consecutive victories (against Minnesota and Houston) and is clearly favored for the match against the Lakers: the success of the Mavericks is given at 1.34 for Better and GoldBet, 1.32 for 888Sport. While a victory in Los Angeles appears unlikely: the odds are 3.70 for Bet365, 3.65 for Novibet, 3.50 for Sisal.

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 14:37)

