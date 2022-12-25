The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 in the NBA Christmas. Dallas (18 wins and 16 losses) takes advantage of the usual super performance of Luka Doncic, who finishes with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. The Slovenian, who shoots 9/16 from 3, can count on the collaboration of Christian Wood (30 points) and Tim Hardaway jr (24). The Mavs, down 54-43 at halftime, take off in the third period with a devastating 51-21 run: the Texans pierce the non-existent defense of the Lakers with an essay from the 3-point line (18/44 in total). The Lakers squeeze LeBron James (38 points in 34 minutes) but the extra-luxury version of the 38-year-old superstar doesn’t help to avoid the fourth victory in a row: with a 13-20 record, the yellow-purples are floundering in the slums of the Western Conference.