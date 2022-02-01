15 weeks of the 2021/2022 NBA season have gone, and with it, we have met the Players of Last Week, being Chris-Paul of the phoenix sunyes, and Joel Embid of the Philadelphia 76ers the chosen ones.

Suns guard Paul is in his best moment of the season, and he was key for Phoenix to keep the positive streak alive, adding 4 wins without defeat in the last week.

During this period, ‘CP3’, 36 years old, in his seventeenth season, averaged 22.3 points, 12.8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds, making him the award-winning player in the Western Conference.

Embiid in MVP mode

The Sixers also had a perfect week, with 3 wins and no loss, with Joel Embiid planning to Most valuable Player.

Embiid named Eastern Player of the Week. Photo: AFP

During Philadelphia’s winning streak, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

On the part of the Western Conference, the following players were among those considered: Devin Booker (Phoenix), Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant (Memphis), Nikola Jokić (Denver) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).

In the East, it was also considered: Jimmy Butler (miami), darius garland (Cleveland), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Franz Wagner (Orlando) and Trae Young (Atlanta).