Reaching the best league basketball in the world, the NBA, is the ultimate dream for thousands of young people who practice this exciting and spectacular discipline, as stated by Chet Holmgrennumber one college prospect for ESPN.

In statements collected by Adrian Wojnarowski, the versatile pivot, after spending a single season in the NCAA Division I with the Gonzaga Universityhas announced that he is declared eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“After a season where we accomplished a lot of great things both as a team and individually, I feel like I’m in a position to be able to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Holmgren told ESPN.

tremendous potential

Ever since he was in high school with the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Chet Holmgren was being closely watched by NBA scouts, who considered him a potential first pick in the Draft.

The young man who is about to turn 20 on May 1, has a height of 2.13 meters, but with more than decent speed and mobility, a good dribbler for someone his size, capable of shooting medium and long distance, in addition to having an outstanding defensive capacity when it comes to placing blocks.

“I understand that basketball is a business and getting to No. 1 doesn’t mean as much as finding a good fit and the right situation,” Holmgren told ESPN. “At the end of the day, I hope for what’s best for me and my future, and if that’s number 1 then that’s cool“, he commented.

In his only year in the NCAA, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, almost one steal per game (0.8), 60.7 percent shooting from the field, an excellent 39 percent on 3-pointers, and 71.7 on free throws. The 2022 Draft will take place on June 23 at the Barclay Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.