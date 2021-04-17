Games against teams that have nothing to lose can be a double-edged sword in the NBA, but The Denver Nuggets showed why it is fourth in the West and the Houston Rockets also made it clear why it is second to last among 15 teams. With a good performance by Facundo Campazzo, the Colorado franchise crushed Texans for 128-99.

Just as it was presumed after the rupture of ligaments of Jamal murray, a new injury (in this case the first substitute point guard, Mount morris) generated good minutes for Cordoba (25m49s), who once again fulfilled a very acceptable performance.

The base reaffirmed that cut the drought in front of the hoop that had afflicted him in past weeks when he finished with 7 points and 2 triples (50% effective). The roster, in the offensive area, was completed with 3 assists (they could have been more). However, the best facet was seen in the defense.

The former Real Madrid turned out a nightmare for John Wall, who was All Star from 2014 to 2018, always wearing the Washington Wizards jersey. He stole a ball from the base in the middle of the court and, when he was about to score, Wall fouled him with a foul.

But the dispute did not end there: when he saw that Campazzo made him sticky mark all over the court, Wall berated him, both him and the referees. FacuHe was unmoved, he continued with the script that gave him such good results and contributed to the triumph of his team.

I had already had some duels spicy with Ben simmons or LaMelo Ball, a crack already established and another call to be a star of the future, which proves the character of the Argentine.

The scorer in the winner was the increasingly MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (29), while Michael Porter added 21.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, awaiting the arrival of Gabriel Deck, lost 110-104 to the Detroit Pistons and accumulated its ninth consecutive defeat despite 26 points from Luguentz Dort.