Facundo Campazzo continues to consolidate at a fast pace in the NBA. The Cordovan had another outstanding performance in the 120-103 victory of his team, the Denver Nuggets, as a visitor against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The base of the Argentine national team started the game from the substitute bench, but was in the field of Rocket Mortgage Field House for 28 minutes, in which he got 10 points (1-2 in doubles, 2-3 in triples, 2-2 in free), gave 3 assists, took 2 rebounds and recovered 2 balls. He also lost 4 balls and committed 2 personal fouls.

This was the fourth consecutive game in which the 29-year-old former Real Madrid player scored more than 10 points and stayed on the court for more than 25 minutes, more than auspicious numbers in his first season in the main basketball league on the planet.

Campazzo had scored 14 points in 25 minutes Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, had 15 in 39 minutes Tuesday against the Boston Celtics and had 15 in 26 minutes on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets’ top scorer in Friday’s win over Cleveland was Jamal Murray, who had 50 in 38 minutes (13-15 in doubles, 8-10 in triples) and also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Canadian guard achieved his best individual record as a professional without even taking a free throw. He is the first player in history to reach half a hundred goals without visiting the line.

On his 26th birthday, Serbian center Nikola Jokic, recently confirmed as a starter for the All-Star Game, achieved a triple-double: 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. For his part, Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and 7 rebounds.

The loser’s top scorer was Collin Sexton, with 23. In addition, Jarret Allen added a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, although there was little he could do to avoid his team’s ninth consecutive loss and the eighth in a row playing as a local.

The Nuggets, who snapped a two-game losing streak, had a record of 16 wins and 13 knockdowns, and are seventh in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 10 wins and 20 setbacks and are second to last in the East.