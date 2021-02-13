Having returned from a right knee injury with a strong showing in the victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, this time Facundo Campazzo was unable to show his full talent. The Argentine point guard played only six minutes in the Denver Nuggets victory over Oklahoma City Thunder in a very close duel that ended 97-95 for the team from Cordoba.

The former Real Madrid player entered at the end of the first quarter and then played, without leaving, the first moments of the second, although he could not influence the game or register on the roster. Just two field attempts (one of three points), both without converting, and little else. He did not provide assists or collaborate on the defensive part as he usually does and therefore Michael Malone, the Denver coach, did not use him again.

Facu couldn’t show his magic. AP.

The Nuggets trailed for most of the game before notching their second straight win that left them with a 14-11 win. And, as is customary, much of the victory is explained by the performance of Nikola Jokic, who was again the MVP of the match and was at an assist of triple double.

The Serbian pivot was the leader of the local team and had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. In addition, Canadian point guard Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter scored 15 so that Denver was never too far behind in the result and the chance of the comeback was always latent.

The Nuggets are seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins and 11 losses and on Sunday they will face LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers, who are second and won eight of the last 10 games.

