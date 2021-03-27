The closing of the NBA transfer period, better known as the trade deadline, had left good feelings for Facundo Campazzo. The Denver Nuggets moved pieces and got rid of some players that populated the perimeter, which can be interpreted as a vote of confidence to the Argentine.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for that to translate into more minutes for him. And above all, he will have to meet again with his best version.

In victory over New orleans 113 to 108, the Cordovan played 12 minutes, the least amount in the last month and a half. The shortage of time on the court also yielded – logically – quite a statistical spreadsheet peeled: only three rebounds, no points on his two attempts.

And the most striking thing in that sense was the extensive streak that was cut to Campazzo: did not give assists for the first time after 16 games delivering at least one goal pass.

Campazzo against Zion Williamson, one of the young men called to be NBA stars. Reuters photo

In fact, in recent days, something estranged from the outside shot that he had worn in the early stages of the season, Campazzo sustained himself with his always laborious defense but also, on the offensive, with his ability to facilitate scoring.

Average 5.5 assists in the last 8 games (double his total record for the season) and yet this time he couldn’t give a single one. His teammates did him a disservice in that regard: on several occasions the Argentine point guard gave them balls that left them in a clear scoring position but they failed to score.

At least Denver managed to get ahead a game that had been complicated for him against one of the background teams of the Western conference to take the victory and continue sign in fifth place, just one game from the fourth (Los Angeles Lakers) and above all holding the four sets of advantage over the ninth (Memphis Grizzlies).

Just as you have to go until the first half of February to find a game without Campazzo assists, you have to go back to the same game (against Oklahoma City Thunder, on 2/12) to find a night of such short participation for Facu: on that day he played just 6 minutes.

Now, in two of the last three games the world runner-up in China 2019 it did not reach twenty minutes. He will have to reconnect with his shot, in addition to continuing to provide assists, so that Michael Malone returns to give him the minutes he was able to give him recently.

Facundo Campazzo against New Orleans The Argentine could not contribute too much

Counting the night of this Friday against the Pelicans, Facundo has 5 of 27 in field shots, a very weak 18% of success. It is something typical of the rookies in the league.

Although Campazzo has just turned 30 years old and almost never showed signs of lack of adaptation (quite the opposite), there are very few chosen ones who reach the best stage in world basketball no bumps or bumps in the first season.

In the triumph against the team of the giant Zion Williamson (who scored 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds) stood out the MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic (37 and 9 assists), Michael Porter Jr. (25) and Jamal murray (23 and 11 assists).

The Nuggets did not have their brand new reinforcements, Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee. This Saturday Campazzo and company return to the field to face the Atlanta Hawks from 22 in Argentina.