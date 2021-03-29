Facundo Campazzo had a good run again in the Denver Nuggets’ 126-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Argentinian contributed 6 points with two triples, gave 5 assists, took a rebound and stole a ball in 27 minutes of play.

The Cordoba played your second most minutes so far in March and he ended up taking advantage of it after a low-flying start. Was the room man with more playing time on Michael Malone’s team.

Denver took advantage of having one of the defenses in front lazy of the NBA throughout the season that, although during March he improved to become one of the best in the field (always counting only the last 25 days) seemed to return to normal on Sunday night.

Thus, the local found no problems to score a 60% of his pitches in the first quarter.

The problem was that self defense (aspect where the Nuggets also have their problems) it didn’t work and above all, it allowed Atlanta to score at ease and pleasure, especially from long distance.

4 minutes from the end of the first period, Campazzo entered and promptly annoyed the clever Trae Young. On offense he offered little starting, mainly due to the ball handling by PJ Dozier (the perimeter with which it will “compete” hand in hand for minutes) and then, logically, Jamal Murray.

After catching just one rebound and losing a ball (an unsuccessful attempt to assist on the baseline), the Argentine left with about five minutes to go to the end of the first half, taking with him a discreet performance.

And it was in that following period where the team made a difference: it got a 17-2 partial to take an 11-point lead (62-51) that ended at 10 (65-55) by the end of the second quarter.

Until the long break, Campazzo did not share minutes with Aaron Gordon, the reinforcement of the team that arrived to give a leap in quality to the defense.

Anyway, from the third period, with the party already on track, Facu returned to the court and could show, in addition to its intensity in the brand, your tools for the attack.

Facundo Campazzo vs. Atlanta The Argentine rounded a good game

From a pick and pop (curtain in which whoever generates it, instead of turning towards the rim, goes backwards) assisted Jokic so that he scored a triple. He scored his own for 92-75, assisted JaMychal Green for another distance score (103-80, maximum at the time), converted his second triple for 110-85 and even gave away an exquisite goal pass without looking.

Green was the surprise scorer, with 20 points; Jamal Murray had 17 and both Nikola Jokic (16 and 10 rebounds) and Michael Porter Jr. (15 and 10) had a double-double.

Ultimately, the Cordovan straightened the game and accompanied with a good second half the triumph of the Nuggets, who will play again this Tuesday: it will be against Philadelphia 76ers, from 22 in Argentina.