The offensive night Kyrie Irving was not the best, totaling just 11 points, but was well supported by Kevin Durant and Seth Currywho led the attack by the Brooklyn Nets against the Miami Heatby a slate of 110-95 on Saturday in the NBA.

Durant left with 23 points, and Curry added 17, with 5 of 6 triples, standing out for the starters, while from the substitutes’ side, Nicolas Claxton and Patty Mills they added 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The Nets are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 39 wins and 35 losses, in a play-in position, where they would compete for the pass to the postseason.

Read more: Dejounte Murray charged for the Spurs’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans

Miami in free fall

It is the worst moment in recent weeks for the Heat, who added their fourth consecutive loss, in addition to losing the top of the Eastern Conference, which now belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bam Adebayo was the best for Miami’s starting fifth, with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, while the other star of Florida, Jiimy Butler, was quite subdued, with just 7 points.

Read More: Thunder’s Josh Giddey to miss rest of season with hip injury

Tyler Herro and Max Strus each had 13 points off the bench, and Victor Oladipo added 9 points and 6 assists.