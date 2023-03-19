This Saturday the new york knicks They hit the table, defeating the best team in the Western Conference of the NBA, the Denver Nuggetsby final score of 110-116, reaching 3 wins in a row.

The Knicks’ legion of left-handers shone before their people at Madison Square Garden, especially jalen brunsonwho contributed 24 points with 5 assists, followed by 21 points from RJ Barrett, and 20 more points from Julius Randlewho added 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

From the substitute bench, those from the Big Apple had great support, starting with Josh Hart, who added 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, and 10 more points from Immanuel Quickley.

Rising

The Knicks seem more on track than ever in the season, and have already placed themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 42 wins and 30 losses, in a direct qualifying zone for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado team once again had Nikola Jokic their best man, the Most valuable Player of the last 2 seasons, who recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, followed by Jamal Murraywith 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

We recommend you read

Leaving aside the loss and the fact that Denver has lost 5 of the last 10 games, the Nuggets led by Michael Malone have already secured a place in the postseason, and remain the best team in the Western Conference, with a record of 47 wins and 24 losses.