The boston celtics they achieved their second victory in a row, by tipping the atlanta hawks a defeat at home, which meant the end of his streak of 2 wins in a row in the NBA.

Jason Tatuma Celtics franchise player, once again looked unstoppable with 34 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, followed by Jaylen Brownwho added 24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Derrick White continued his great production as a starter with 18 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 11 points and 6 assists for Boston’s cause.

young was not enough

The Hawks’ top figure, Trae Young, had a magnificent game in which he added a double-double of 35 points and 13 assists, while their second best player was Saddiq Bey off the bench with 17 points.

Of the starting five, in addition to Young, DeAndreHunter added 16 points, Dejounte Murray 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, although Atlanta’s effort was insufficient as they fell short in their attempt to get their third win in a row.

The Boston Celtics with this result remain in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 47 wins and 21 losses, while the Hawks are eighth with 34 wins and 34 losses.