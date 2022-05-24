It was vital for boston celtics win Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final against Miami Heatsince if they didn’t, the Florida team would have gone 3-1, one more victory away from eliminating their rival.

However, those led by Ime Udokaleft inspired from the first minute of the game, and remained in front for most of the game, which they won by more than 30 points, but which ended 82-102 in favor of the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum he improved his production of 10 points in the third meeting, rising to 31, with 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Robert Williams III contributed 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Derrick White had his best game of these playoffs, contributing 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a block, making the absence of Marcus Smart.

The Heat didn’t turn on

The Miami heat was not felt tonight, as the Heat missed 15 of their first 16 total shots in the first quarter, and their starters had only 18 points between them.

Bam Adebayo had 9 points with 6 rebounds, Jimmy Butler He had 6 points and 7 rebounds, with 3 of 14 field goals, 0 of 2 in triples, without any free throw attempted. Kyle Lowy contributed a triple, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Victor Oladipo was the best for Miami from the bench with 23 points, which according to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the first time that a substitute player scored more points than the entire starting lineup of his team, in the history of the playoffs.

The fifth game will be played on May 25 in the city of Miami, based at the FTX Arena, at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific time).