The NBA left in the Argentine afternoon of this Wednesday one of the strongest news of the season: the pass of James Harden, who will leave the Houston Rockets to move to the Brooklyn Nets and assemble a powerful trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie irving that makes the New York team a great candidate not only for this, but for the next league titles.

The move involved none other than four teams. Brooklyn stayed exclusively with Harden and handed over to Caris LeVert (went to Indiana Pacers), Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince (both to Cleveland Cavaliers) and Rodions Kurucs (to Houston). Plus, the Nets delivered eight! first-round draft picks.

The Rockets, meanwhile, were left with Victor Oladipo, from indiana, Dante Exum (of the Cavaliers), Kurucs and those eight picks for the mid-year ceremony where the best young talents are chosen.

Brooklyn, led by rookie coach and ex-crack Steve Nash, will have three of the best players in the league at the same time. Of course, Irving is temporarily on the sidelines of the team for “personal reasons”, according to the official explanation, although his absence was explained by several reports for very varied reasons, such as that the player was at parties without respecting the COVID-19 protocols or even that he simply “doesn’t feel like playing.”

For Harden, it will be the reunion with Durant, with whom he played and was runner-up in the NBA in 2012, after years of leadership in Houston that ended very badly.

The talented bearded man had almost publicly demanded the transfer (although it is forbidden to do so explicitly) and had unprofessional attitudes in recent times.

News in development.

