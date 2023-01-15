According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, at the moment those confirmed for the Slam Dunk Contest of the NBA during the weekend of the Game of the Stars, are Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers, KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets and Mac McCLung of the G-League Delaware Blue Coats.

This will be the first time in history that a player from the G-Leaguewhich is the developmental league of the NBA, participate in an official Slam Dunk Contest of the competition.

McCLung, 6’2″ and 24 years old, is an athletic guard with a huge vertical jump that he has shown since his high school days, and now has him standing out in professionalism, also averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists, 63.8 percent shooting field, and 41.7 in triples.

As for the 19-year-old Sharpe, a Blazers rookie, 6-foot-1 guard, he’s another natural jumper who’s already thrown several spectacular dunks in the limited minutes he’s getting in his first year at Portland.

On the other hand, KJ Martin, who is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin, and is in his third season, at the age of 22, is also an element with enormous athletic ability, which has already put him in the top 10 of spectacular plays in the league on various occasions.

It is worth mentioning that this event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, to be held at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, one of 30 teams in the league.