During training this week, Ben Simmons has shown great progress from his injury disc herniation that has kept him away from the NBA courts, and his return to them is closer than ever.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons, if he continues with this good pace, and if he doesn’t have any relapses in his recovery while the intensity is increased, he would be making his debut this season on Monday, April 25, in game 4 of the series. first round of playoffs before the boston celtics.

The Nets are down 2 games to none in the series, and are only 2 more losses away from being out of the postseason.

It would be a great boost

Once Ben Simmons returns to court, he will be a very valuable addition to the Nets lineup, due to his versatility, being able to score, pass at a stellar level, rebound, and defend all positions.

In the 5 seasons he played with the Philadelphia 76ers, before being traded to Brooklyn, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

He has also been selected to the All-Star Game 3 times, has been in the All-Defensive Quintet 2 times, once in the third All-Star Quintet, and was Rookie of the Year in 2018.