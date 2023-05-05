San francisco California.- Golden State Warriors easily beat up los angeles lakers of Lebron Jamesleader in points for the visitor today, with a score, 128-100, in the Chase Center to equalize the Western Conference semifinal of the NBA (National Basketball Association for its acronym in English).

Duel that was with a short difference of four points in favor of the Warriors and was overwhelmed by lakers Before the end of the first half, it turned into a sinister night for the visitors who were behind by more than thirty.

Golden State found the method to bring down the quintet of The Angels who went out desperately to return to the game, but not even the free throws could be worth to place themselves at the height of the warriors that weighed their locality this Thursday.

Each team established a high number of units in the four quarters. Golden State Warriors clinched the second and third with 41-23 and 43-24. los angeles lakers they were leading 33-26 in the first twelve minutes, the 20-17 in the last episode only served to decorate the score.

This time the shooting guard, klay thompsoncontributed the most points in favor of the home team, 30, to tie his teammate, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillardof Portland Timberswith more triples in the first two games of a series of ‘playoffs’with 14.

He Chef Curry shielded him with 20 points, four rebounds and twelve assists, while Lebron James he collaborated with 23 points, seven rebounds and an assist for the Los Angeles cause. she accompanied him Rui Hatchumurawith 21 points and five rebounds.

We recommend you read

The third of the tie will be played next Saturday May 6 from the Crypto.com Arenaseat of the los angeles lakersat 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time) 5:30 p.m. (Culiacán time).