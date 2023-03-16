The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the professional basketball league announced Wednesday in a statement. The disciplinary measure responds to the live broadcast on the social network Instagram by the Grizzlies star of a video on March 4 in which he appeared holding a firearm while intoxicated while visiting the Shotgun Willies nightclub, in Glendale, just outside of Denver, Colorado. It was after five in the morning.

Morant, 23 years old and with a meteoric career, will be able to return for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 20, since the eight-game ban includes the six suspensions that his own team had imposed on him and the who has already turned five. The escort has not played since March 3, the day before the video was published.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his huge following and influence, especially among the young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere regret and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands that his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and to the NBA community in general go far beyond his playing on the court.” .

The league office has conducted an investigation into the March 4 incident. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the NBA did not conclude that the weapon in question belonged to Morant, was brought by him to the nightclub, or was displayed by him for more than a brief period, according to the statement released this Sunday. Wednesday. The investigation also did not conclude that Morant possessed the weapon while he was traveling with the team or at an NBA facility, and Colorado authorities found insufficient grounds to charge Morant with a crime.

This Wednesday a meeting was held at the NBA offices in New York between the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, other league managers and Morant himself to discuss the player’s conduct and after which the sanction was announced. definitive.

The Grizzlies initially said their star would miss at least two games. Hours later, the player said in a statement distributed through the agency that he represents him that he took “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take time to seek help.” The sports channel ESPN reported that Morant sought advice at a center in Florida.

The Grizzlies later announced that the player would miss at least four more games, including Wednesday’s game, but now the Grizzlies star’s suspension has been extended to eight games. The player is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game this season and is being decisive for the Grizzlies to be in second place in the Western Conference, behind only the Denver Nuggets.

