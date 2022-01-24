The Atlanta Hawks It seems that they have started to put the accelerator in the NBA, reaching 4 consecutive victories, after surprising the Charlotte Hornets 113-91 on the road, with an excellent display of talent from Bring Young.

The Hawks point guard led the offense with 30 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 9 of 20 from the field, 8 of 15 on 3-point shooting, and 4 of 5 on free throws.

De’Andre Hunter was second-best for Atlanta, scoring 20 points while off the bench Danilo Gallinari he scored 10 units, with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

With the victory, the Hawks put themselves within a game and a half of the tenth position in the Eastern Conference, where they could fight for their place in the playoffs.

they cut their streak

Charlotte saw their 3-game winning streak come to an end, but they remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26 wins and 21 losses.

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges they scored 19 points each, being the best for the Carolina side, who missed the presence of forward Gordon Hayward.

From the bench of substitutes Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington each had 12 points scored for the Hornets.